$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
GT-SKY
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
GT-SKY
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
178,611KM
VIN JM1BM1W30E1178609
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 178,611 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
100 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.39 Axle Ratio
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV Sport Automatic -inc: paddle shifters
Exterior
Fog Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Tires: P215/45R18 AS
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Wheels: 18" Alloy
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Immobilizer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Reclining Heated Front Bucket Seats
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Steering Wheel Controls
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jacobson Ford
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 97,012 KM $43,999 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Edge Titanium 99,640 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford Expedition KING RANCH 108,878 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Jacobson Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2014 Mazda MAZDA3