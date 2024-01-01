$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500
Laramie
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
299,114KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7NT0ES295600
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 299,114 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
180 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
571.5 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Goodyear Brand Tires
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
LED brakelights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Wheels w/Locks
Coloured Fender Flares
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
115V Auxiliary Power Outlet
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Folding Flat Load Floor Storage
Front map lights
Rear centre armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
High Back Seats
Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat, Door Mirrors, Audio and Pedals
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Regular Amplifier
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
