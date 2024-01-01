$24,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 RAM 2500
SLT
2014 RAM 2500
SLT
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
162,025KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3C6UR5DJ7EG295504
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 162,025 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
EZC
DFP
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Tip Start
Next Generation Engine Controller
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI VVT
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 4,082 kgs (9,000 lbs)
117.3 L Fuel Tank
Class V Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll
1011.5 Kgs Maximum Payload
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Electronically Controlled Throttle
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Exterior
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Hemi Badge
Black door handles
Chrome Front Bumper
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Firestone Brand Tires
Black Exterior Mirrors
Front Bumper Sight Shields
Rear wheel spats
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Additional Features
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (66RFE)
ENGINE: 6.4L V8 HEMI MDS -inc: GVWR: 4,536 kgs (10,000 lbs), 180 Amp Alternator
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Jacobson Ford
2014 RAM 2500 SLT 162,025 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 21,189 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 29 KM $49,995 + tax & lic
Email Jacobson Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2014 RAM 2500