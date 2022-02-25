2015 Dodge Ram 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 8 , 8 4 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8404188

Stock #: P8336A

VIN: 1C6RR7FT5FS714203

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour FORGED GREEN METALLIC

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # P8336A

Mileage 38,846 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater 180 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Electronic Transfer Case 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Single stainless steel exhaust Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering Towing w/Harness and Trailer Sway Control Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 1600# Maximum Payload GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs) Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Goodyear Brand Tires Tip Start Fixed rear window Black grille Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black Exterior Mirrors Black rear step bumper Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Radio w/Clock Interior Rear Folding Seat Engine Immobilizer glove box Manual air conditioning Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Urethane Gear Shift Knob 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Analog Display Systems Monitor 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Pickup Cargo Box Lights Front armrest w/cupholders Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Chrome And Metal-Look Interior Accents Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

