$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Land Rover Range Rover
HSE
2015 Land Rover Range Rover
HSE
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
Used
VIN SALGS2VF1FA197208
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
1 Skid Plate
TBD Axle Ratio
105 L Fuel Tank
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Engine: 3.0L V6 Supercharged
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
90-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: ZF 8HP70, Drive select rotary shifter
GVWR: 3,150 kgs (6,944 lbs)
Exterior
Fog Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Silver grille
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Electrically Heated Glass and Sun Visor Strip
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
8.5" Wheels w/Silver Accents
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Leather Door Trim Insert
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Folding Cargo Cover
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
5 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 5 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Safety
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Automatic Equalizer
Audio Theft Deterrent
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
13 Speakers
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and DVD-Audio
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
2015 Land Rover Range Rover