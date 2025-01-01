$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2015 Subaru WRX
w/Sport Pkg
2015 Subaru WRX
w/Sport Pkg
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Used
111,370KM
VIN JF1VA2M66F9829310
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 111,370 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Engine Oil Cooler
Sport tuned suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
110 amp alternator
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.90 axle ratio
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
60 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally-opposed, high-performance, high-pressure turbocharger, high capacity intercooler, Electronic Throttle Control and Dual Active Valve Control System
48-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Transmission: 6-Speed Close Ratio Manual -inc: Fully synchronized including reverse, hill holder system, standard flywheel, hydraulically operated and dry single-plate disc clutch
Full-Time All-Wheel
Exterior
Fog Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wing Spoiler
Tires: 245/40R18 97W Dunlop Summer Performance -inc: Sport Maxx RT
Wheels: 18" x 8.5" Cast Aluminum Alloy -inc: STI centre caps
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Performance-Design Heated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat, 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat, high/low heat level settings, separate height-and tilt-adjustable head restraints and STI embroidered headrests
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
