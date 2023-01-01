2016 Ford Edge

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 3 , 9 8 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10375365

10375365 Stock #: PT513A

PT513A VIN: 2FMPK4K92GBB80002

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 113,980 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator 3.16 Axle Ratio Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Electric Power-Assist Steering 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 68.1 L Fuel Tank GVWR: TBD Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L I4 EcoBoost -inc: active grille shutters, Engine Block Heater Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Interior Compass Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination 4 12V DC Power Outlets Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest KEYPAD Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Safety Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Bodyside Cladding Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor Regular Amplifier

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.