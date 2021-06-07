Menu
2016 Ford Edge

70,620 KM

Details Description Features

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Jacobson Ford

250-832-2101

SPORT

Location

Jacobson Ford

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

250-832-2101

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

70,620KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7315817
  • Stock #: MT367A
  • VIN: 2FMPK4AP9GBC01900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,620 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Sport with lots of great options, including Heated/Cooled front seats, Heated steering wheel, Panoramic Roof, as well as remote start, reverse camera and sensors, and voice activated navigation.  Come see this Edge Sport in person at Jacobson Ford in Salmon Arm, BC 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Block Heater
Rubber Floor Mats
HID Headlamps
Rain Sensing Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Start System
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
COOLED SEATS
Heated rear seats
Fold Down Rear Seats
Bench Seating
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defroster
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Anti-Theft
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Voice Activated Navigation
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Backup Sensor
Rear View Camera
Satelite Radio
COLD WEATHER PACKAGE
Cargo Area Cover
SUV
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Bumper Protector
Heated/Cooled Front Seats
Blind Spot Monitoring System
Sync Voice Activated Systems
MyKey
All Wheel Drive (AWD)
cargo area protector
CANADIAN TOURING PACKAGE
Voice Activated Navigation system
Auto Start/Stop
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
CARGO ACCESSORY PACKAGE
ADAPTIVE STEERING
EQUIPMENT GROUP 401A
Split view front camera
Enhanced park assist
Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
Four Door
Auto Dumming Driver Exterior Mirror
Auto-Dimming Driver Exterior Mirror
Ebony Perforated Suede Seats
Gas 2.7L
Summer 265/40R21 Tires
21" Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels
Adaptive Cruise/Collision Warning System

Jacobson Ford

Jacobson Ford

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

