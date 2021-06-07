2016 Ford Edge

$31,900 + taxes & licensing 7 0 , 6 2 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7315817

7315817 Stock #: MT367A

MT367A VIN: 2FMPK4AP9GBC01900

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 70,620 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Dual Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Block Heater Rubber Floor Mats HID Headlamps Rain Sensing Wipers Remote Trunk Release Remote Start System Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Interior COOLED SEATS Heated rear seats Fold Down Rear Seats Bench Seating Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defroster Exterior Rear Spoiler tinted windows Security Anti-Theft Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Media / Nav / Comm Voice Activated Navigation Steering Wheel Audio Control Additional Features Backup Sensor Rear View Camera Satelite Radio COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Cargo Area Cover SUV Lane Departure Warning Rear Bumper Protector Heated/Cooled Front Seats Blind Spot Monitoring System Sync Voice Activated Systems MyKey All Wheel Drive (AWD) cargo area protector CANADIAN TOURING PACKAGE Voice Activated Navigation system Auto Start/Stop TWIN PANEL MOONROOF CARGO ACCESSORY PACKAGE ADAPTIVE STEERING EQUIPMENT GROUP 401A Split view front camera Enhanced park assist Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel Four Door Auto Dumming Driver Exterior Mirror Auto-Dimming Driver Exterior Mirror Ebony Perforated Suede Seats Gas 2.7L Summer 265/40R21 Tires 21" Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels Adaptive Cruise/Collision Warning System

