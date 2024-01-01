$69,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW Lariat
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
153,301KM
Used
VIN 1FT8W3BT8GEB46606
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Pla
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PH828A
- Mileage 153,301 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
44P
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
132.5 L Fuel Tank
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
HD 200 Amp Alternator
Class V Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 5,080 kgs (11,200 lbs) Payload Package
1841.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Chrome Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Leather Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Rear centre armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4 12V DC Power Outlets
KEYPAD
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Regular Amplifier
Additional Features
Transmission: TorqShift 6-Speed Auto w/OD
Transmission: TorqShift 6-Speed Auto w/OD -inc: SelectShift and tow/haul mode
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V POWER STROKE DIESEL V8 -inc: green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost and urea gauge, 142 Litre (37.5 Gallon) Fuel Tank, Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater, Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 5,216 kgs (11,500 lbs) Payload Packa...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Jacobson Ford
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
2016 Ford F-350