$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW Lariat
2016 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW Lariat
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
180,069KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT5GEA06982
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 180,069 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
132.5 L Fuel Tank
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
HD 200 Amp Alternator
Class V Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 5,080 kgs (11,200 lbs) Payload Package
1841.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Chrome Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Rear centre armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Keypad
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Engine Compartment And Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jacobson Ford
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Lariat 180,069 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Wagon XLT 73,444 KM $59,999 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium 52,024 KM $38,259 + tax & lic
Email Jacobson Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2016 Ford F-350