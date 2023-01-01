$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
250-832-2101
2016 GMC Canyon
2016 GMC Canyon
4WD SLT
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
250-832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
156,690KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9844799
- Stock #: 0P9044
- VIN: 1GTP6DE14G1308685
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 156,690 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Tow/Haul Mode
Four Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT
Transfer case, electric, 2-speed Autotrac
Differential, automatic locking rear
Frame, fully-boxed
Steering, electric power-assist
GVWR, 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LFX) 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 engine only.)
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch and 7-pin connector (Standard on Crew Cab Short Box and Crew Cab Long Box. Available on Extended Cabs and requires (LFX) 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
Safety
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Rear Vision Camera
Air bags, dual-stage frontal and side-impact, driver and front passenger and head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with Passenger Sensing System
Interior
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Console, overhead
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls
Cruise control, electronic, automatic
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Interior trim, aluminum
Seat adjuster, 4-way power front passenger
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control
Seat, rear folding bench (Crew Cab models only.)
Console, floor, front compartment, custom
Steering column, tilt and telescopic, manual
Instrument panel, soft-touch materials
Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down
Theft-deterrent system, immobilization
Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
Lighting, interior, dual reading
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy and dual reading lights (Crew Cab models only.)
Exterior
Fog lamps, front
Bumper, rear chrome
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Door handles, chrome
Mouldings, chrome beltline
Pickup box, Fleetside
Wheel, spare, 16" x 7" (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) steel
Headlamps, projector-type with LED signature
Mirror, spotter, located in corner of driver-side outside mirror
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, chrome, manual folding
Glass, windshield shade band
Window, rear-sliding, manual
Handles, door release, front and rear, Chrome
Tailgate, locking
Tailgate handle, Black
Cargo box light, back of Cab
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Additional Features
TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC
ENGINE, 2.8L DURAMAX TURBO-DIESEL, DI, 4-CYLINDER (181 hp [135.0 kW] @ 3400 rpm, 369 lb-ft of torque [500 N-m] @ 2000 rpm), includes (K40) Exhaust brake, (JL1) Trailer brake controller, (NQ6) Transfer case (4WD models only), (S1K) 16" x 7" (40.6 cm x 1...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Jacobson Ford
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6