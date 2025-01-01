$24,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Mitsubishi RVR
GT
2016 Mitsubishi RVR
GT
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
Sale
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
66,949KM
VIN JA4AJ4AW4GZ608888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,949 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
60 L Fuel Tank
6.466 Axle Ratio
530CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
GVWR: 1,970 kgs (4,343 lbs)
Transmission: Sportronic Continuously Variable -inc: ECO mode indicator and paddle shifters
Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V MIVEC
Exterior
Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P225/55R18 AS
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Wheels: 18" Alloy
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable sliding, reclining and height adjustable driver's seat and 4-way adjustable passenger's seat
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Chrome Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Automatic Equalizer
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
2016 Mitsubishi RVR