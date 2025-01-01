$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 RAM 1500
TRADESMAN
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
Used
333,110KM
VIN 1C6RR7FM5GS272355
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # ST123A
- Mileage 333,110 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Next Generation Engine Controller
180 Amp Alternator
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler
Class IV Hitch Receiver
GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
680.4 Kgs Maximum Payload
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Rear Folding Seat
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Front Facing Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Goodyear Brand Tires
Tip Start
Fixed rear window
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black Exterior Mirrors
Black rear step bumper
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels w/Hub Covers
Wheels: 17" x 7" Lightweight Steel
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
