$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Smart fortwo
Pure
2016 Smart fortwo
Pure
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
67,640KM
Used
VIN WMEFJ5DA2GK154698
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 67,640 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
410
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
4.53 Axle Ratio
Transmission: 5-Speed Manual
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear-wheel drive
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 1.0L 3-Cylinder DOHC 12-Valve
Other Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
33 L Fuel Tank
Interior
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fixed Front Head Restraints
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Smart Device Integration
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Seats w/Carpet Back Material
Partial Floor Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Coloured Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Cloth Upholstered Dashboard
FOB Controls -inc: Rear Window Only
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Safety
First Aid Kit
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
2 Speakers
Exterior
Black grille
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Speed Sensitive Fixed Interval Wipers
Liftgate/Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Tires: P165/65R15 Front & P185/60R15 Rear AS
Tridion Safety Cell In Black -inc: Black Grill, Black Mirror Caps
Wheels: 15" Steel -inc: full wheel covers
