2017 Ford Escape
Titanium
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
Used
177,608KM
VIN 1FMCU9J98HUA66864
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 177,608 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
301A
UG
50C
52C
536
61X
62P
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
3.07 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,195 kgs (4,840 lbs)
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
61.7 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost GTDI I-4 -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and auto-start-stop technology
Exterior
Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Keypad
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
SYNC Services Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Console Ducts and Supplemental Cabin Heater
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Rear Collision Warning
Convenience
CLASS II TRAILER TOW
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
10 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
390w Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
WHITE PLATINUM METALLIC TRI-COAT
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS (SET OF 4)
CANADIAN TOURING PACKAGE
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A
ROOF RACK CROSSBARS (2)
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A -inc: Titanium Technology Package, Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps w/Auto High Lamps, Lane-Keeping System, lane-keeping alert, lane-keeping aid and driver alert system, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Enhanced Active Park Assist System, parallel parki...
CANADIAN TOURING PACKAGE -inc: Power Panoramic Vista Roof, power open/close and power shade, Voice-Activated Navigation System w/Sony Audio Sys
CLASS II TRAILER TOW -inc: trailer sway control
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL -inc: collision mitigation and forward sensing system
