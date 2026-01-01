$CALL+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Ford Explorer
LIMITED
2017 Ford Explorer
LIMITED
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
63,668KM
VIN 1FM5K8F89HGD28253
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,668 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
998
44C
301A
64R
UG
CW
16N
439
50S
51C
52T
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
200 Amp Alternator
3.65 Axle Ratio
70.4 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,794 kgs (6,160 lbs)
72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Exterior
Fog Lights
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
WHEELS: 20" POLISHED ALUMINUM
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Tires: P255/50R20 AS BSW
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Interior
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Keypad
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Rear Carpet Floor Trim
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Fold-Into-Floor Folding Activation and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Convenience
All Weather Floor Mats
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Passenger Knee Airbag
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Front Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
12 Speakers
Additional Features
WHITE PLATINUM METALLIC TRI-COAT
Wheels: 20 Polished Aluminum
Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic (44C)
Twin-Panel Moonroof
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL & COLLISION WARNING
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE (CLASS III)
DUAL-HEADREST DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM
Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic (44C) -inc: paddle shifters
EBONY BLACK, PERF LEATHER-TRIMMED HEATED/COOLED BUCKET SEATS
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL & COLLISION WARNING -inc: brake support
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A -inc: BLIS (Blind Spot Information System), Cross Traffic Alert, Enhanced Active Park Assist w/ Park Out Assist, perpendicular park and side park sensors, Lane Departure Warning & Lane Keep Assist, Auto High Beams, Rain Sensing Wip...
EBONY BLACK, PERF LEATHER-TRIMMED HEATED/COOLED BUCKET SEATS -inc: memory driver's seat, 10-way power driver's seat w/power lumbar and recline, 10-way power front passenger seat w/power lumbar and 4-way driver and front-passenger head restraints
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2017 Ford Explorer