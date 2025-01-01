$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
148,029KM
VIN 1FTFW1EF4HFC15370
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shadow Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,029 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
99F
446
302A
XL6
G1
JB
50N
63T
67T
862
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 3,197 kg (7,050 lb) Payload Package
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Engine: 5.0L V8 FFV
Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: tow/haul and sport mode
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
952.5 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
XLT Sport Appearance Package
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Keypad
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
7 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Additional Features
Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic
Equipment Group 302A Luxury
SHADOW BLACK
BLACK, SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A LUXURY -inc: BoxLink Cargo Management System, locking cleats, Trailer Tow Package, Towing capability up to 11,100 lbs, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, trailer hook up light, Rear View Camera w/Dynamic ...
BLACK, SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS -inc: cupholders, storage
XLT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: unique interior finish, Box Side Decal, Tires: P275/65R18 OWL A/S, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, body-colour bezel on side doors and black on tailgate, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum, magnetic painted po...
