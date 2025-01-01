$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 RAM 3500
Longhorn
2017 RAM 3500
Longhorn
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,221KM
VIN 3C63R3FL3HG585399
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,221 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Tip Start
Electronically Controlled Throttle
160 Amp Alternator
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
117.3 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 4,853 kgs (10,700 lbs)
1719.1 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Chrome Door Handles
Power Rear Window
Deep Tinted Glass
Front license plate bracket
Centre Hub
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Spray-in Bed Liner
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Coloured Fender Flares
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Coloured Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Black Front Windshield Trim
Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels w/Chrome Hub Covers
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Bucket Seats
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Leather Door Trim Insert
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
High-Back Seats
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
2nd-Row Heated Seats
Front Facing Leather Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Leather/Genuine Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Engine Compartment And Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jacobson Ford
2024 Ford F-150 XLT 35,328 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Platinum 28,157 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Ford F-150 XLT 23,508 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Jacobson Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2017 RAM 3500