2018 Ford Escape

141,267 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jacobson Ford

(250) 832-2101

SEL

Location

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

141,267KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10546572
  • Stock #: PT573A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9HD8JUB63241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,267 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

99D
446

Mechanical

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Salmon Arm

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

