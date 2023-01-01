$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
SEL
Location
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
141,267KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10546572
- Stock #: PT573A
- VIN: 1FMCU9HD8JUB63241
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,267 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
99D
446
Mechanical
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST
