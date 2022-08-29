$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
250-832-2101
2018 Ford Expedition
2018 Ford Expedition
XLT
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
250-832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
37KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9206089
- Stock #: NT625A
- VIN: 1FMJU1JT3JEA71975
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
GVWR: 3,400 kgs (7450 lbs)
88 L Fuel Tank
72-Amp/Hr 675CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
771.1 Kgs Maximum Payload
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: P275/65R18 OWL All-Terrain
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Selective service internet access
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
KEYPAD
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Rear Window
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
EBONY
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
SHADOW BLACK
JOB #2 ORDER
.DEATC W/AUX CLIMATE CONTROL
.3RD ROW POWERFOLD SEAT
.3.5L GTDI V6 ENGINE
.10-SPD AUTO TRANSMISSION 10R80
XLT LEATHER BUCKET
.CD W/SDARS
.18 MACH FACE ALUM W/MGNT PKTS
.CONNECTIVITY PACKAGE
.275/65R18 AT OWL
EQUIPMENT GROUP 202A -inc: SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, enhanced voice recognition, 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, pinch-to-zoom capability included when equipped w/available voice-activated touchscre...
EBONY, HEATED/COOLED LEATHER BUCKET SEATS -inc: 10-way power driver and passenger seats w/power lumbar, power recline and driver's seat memory
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Jacobson Ford
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6