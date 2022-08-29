2018 Ford Expedition...

Listing ID: 9206089

9206089 Stock #: NT625A

NT625A VIN: 1FMJU1JT3JEA71975

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 37 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case 3.31 AXLE RATIO Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Auto Locking Hubs Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology GVWR: 3,400 kgs (7450 lbs) 88 L Fuel Tank 72-Amp/Hr 675CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control 771.1 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Fender Flares Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Tires: P275/65R18 OWL All-Terrain Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Compass Leather Steering Wheel Locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Carpet Floor Trim Fixed Rear Head Restraints Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Selective service internet access Front Cigar Lighter(s) Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Full Carpet Floor Covering Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents Vinyl Door Trim Insert KEYPAD Seats w/Cloth Back Material Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Rear Window HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Full Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Streaming Audio Additional Features EBONY EQUIPMENT GROUP PARTIAL GAS FILL SHADOW BLACK JOB #2 ORDER .DEATC W/AUX CLIMATE CONTROL .3RD ROW POWERFOLD SEAT .3.5L GTDI V6 ENGINE .10-SPD AUTO TRANSMISSION 10R80 XLT LEATHER BUCKET .CD W/SDARS .18 MACH FACE ALUM W/MGNT PKTS .CONNECTIVITY PACKAGE .275/65R18 AT OWL EQUIPMENT GROUP 202A -inc: SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, enhanced voice recognition, 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, pinch-to-zoom capability included when equipped w/available voice-activated touchscre... EBONY, HEATED/COOLED LEATHER BUCKET SEATS -inc: 10-way power driver and passenger seats w/power lumbar, power recline and driver's seat memory

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.