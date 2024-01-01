$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
Used
103,666KM
VIN 1FTFW1E58JKC11374
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stone Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,666 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
D1
MG
301A
995
44G
T8C
153
47R
52L
627
63T
67T
693
76R
96L
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 3,197 kg (7,050 lb) Payload Package
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability
943.5 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Tailgate Step
Rear wheel well liners
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels: 17" Silver Painted Aluminum
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
Reverse Sensing System
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
KEYPAD
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Clock
Additional Features
5.0L V8 Engine
wheel well liner
Heavy Duty Payload Package
SYNC 3
EQUIPMENT GROUP
MEDIUM EARTH GREY
ALL-WEATHER RUBBER FLOOR MATS
PARTIAL GAS FILL
LT275/65R18 OWL ALL-TERRAIN
INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CNTRL
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
.XLT SERIES
.BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM
.REAR DEFROSTER
.8-WAY POWER DRIVERS SEAT
MIRROR DUAL POWER GLASS
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
PREM CLOTH 40/20/40
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
7850# GVWR PACKAGE
18 SILVER HEAVY-DUTY WHEELS
TIRES: LT275/65R18C OWL A/T
STONE GREY
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport
.3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan
MEDIUM EARTH GREY, CLOTH 40/20/40 FRONT SEAT -inc: folding armrest, cupholders
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A MID -inc: BoxLink Cargo Management System, locking cleats, Trailer Tow Package, Towing capability up to 11,100 lbs, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, trailer hook up light, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen i...
SYNC 3 -inc: Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System w/911 Assist and AppLink, 8" LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, compass and clock display, 8.0" LCD productivity screen in instrument...
HEAVY-DUTY PAYLOAD PACKAGE -inc: 9.75" gearset, Wheels: 18" Silver Heavy-Duty Payload, Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers, Electronic Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 3,560 kg (7,850 lb) Payload Package, Tires: LT275/65R18C OWL A/T
