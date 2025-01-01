Menu
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XL for sale in Salmon Arm, BC

2018 Ford F-150

203,360 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford F-150

XL

12628395

2018 Ford F-150

XL

Location

Jacobson Ford

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

(250) 832-2101

Used
203,360KM
VIN 1FTEW1EB9JFC72517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 203,360 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.73 Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 2,948kg (6,500 lb) Payload Package
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.3L V6 PFDI -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability
762.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Compass
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fixed rear window
Black grille
Black door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black rear step bumper
Light tinted glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jacobson Ford

Jacobson Ford

Salmon Arm

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

