$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Ford F-150
Limited
2018 Ford F-150
Limited
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
175,000KM
VIN 1FTEW1EG0JFE29251
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
99G
44G
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Front HD Anti-Roll Bar
GVWR: 3,061 kg (6,750 lb) Payload Package
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start/stop technology system
648.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 22" Polished Aluminum
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Integrated Tailgate Step
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Keypad
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Sync Connect Wi-Fi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Leather/Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Blind Spot
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters, Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable
360 Camera Left Side Camera
360 Camera Right Side Camera
360 Camera Front Camera
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Warning-Front
Active Park Assist Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jacobson Ford
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 30,074 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 Lariat 59,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford Transit Cargo Van BASE 35,838 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Jacobson Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2018 Ford F-150