2018 Ford F-150
XLT
26,651KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8965483
- Stock #: 0P8742
- VIN: 1FTFW1EG9JKE42057
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,651 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels: 17" Silver Painted Aluminum
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Compass
Reverse Sensing System
PERIMETER ALARM
Remote Start System
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Black vinyl floor covering
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
KEYPAD
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Clock
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera
CHROME STEP BARS
Box Side Steps
3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE
Max Trailer Tow Package
Heavy Duty Payload Package
SYNC 3
Equipment Group 301A Mid
EQUIPMENT GROUP
MEDIUM EARTH GREY
PARTIAL GAS FILL
LT275/65R18 OWL ALL-TERRAIN
MIRROR MANUAL TELE W/PWR GLASS
LED SIDE-MIRROR SPOT LIGHTS
JOB #2 ORDER
.XLT SERIES
.BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM
.REAR DEFROSTER
.8-WAY POWER DRIVERS SEAT
.INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CNTRL
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
PREM CLOTH 40/20/40
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
SYNC CONNECT
INGOT SILVER METALLIC
7850# GVWR PACKAGE
18 SILVER HEAVY-DUTY WHEELS
TIRES: LT275/65R18C OWL A/T
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport
.3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan
MANUAL-FOLDING HEATED PWR GLASS TRAILER TOW MIRROR -inc: Manually telescoping w/black skull caps and LED puddle lamps
BLACK VINYL FLOOR COVERING -inc: Does not include floor mats
MEDIUM EARTH GREY, CLOTH 40/20/40 FRONT SEAT -inc: folding armrest, cupholders
HEAVY-DUTY PAYLOAD PACKAGE -inc: 9.75" gearset, Wheels: 18" Silver Heavy-Duty Payload, Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers, Electronic Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 3,560 kg (7,850 lb) Payload Package, Tires: LT275/65R18C OWL A/T,
LED SIDE-MIRROR SPOTLIGHTS -inc: LED puddle lamps
SYNC 3 -inc: Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System w/911 Assist and AppLink, 8" LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, compass and clock display, 8.0" LCD productivity screen in instrument...
SYNC CONNECT -inc: Provides data to support telematics services including vehicle location, speed idle time w/optional vehicle diagnostics and maintenance reports, Requires Ford Telematics powered by Telogis Service, Ford Telematics prep package includ...
