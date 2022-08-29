$72,619+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$72,619
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
250-832-2101
2018 Ford F-150
2018 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
250-832-2101
$72,619
+ taxes & licensing
172,634KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9298630
- Stock #: NT688A
- VIN: 1FTEW1EG0JFD57340
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 172,634 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light
Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: towing capability up to 5,000 lbs, smart trailer tow connector and 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Tailgate Step
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Systems Monitor
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster -inc: Driver configurable
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Clock
Streaming Audio
BLACK
FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE
3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE
Max Trailer Tow Package
EQUIPMENT GROUP
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
275/55R-20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
ALL-WEATHER RUBBER FLOOR MATS
PARTIAL GAS FILL
SHADOW BLACK
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
JOB #2 ORDER
POWER DEPLOYABLE RUNNING BDS
7000# GVWR PACKAGE
.INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CNTRL
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
.SYNC CONNECT
.HEATED STEERING WHEEL
.SKID PLATES
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
20 6-SPOKE PAINTED ALUM WHEEL
LEATHER BUCKET SEATS W/CONSOLE
.LARIAT SERIES
.BLIND SPOT INFO SYSTEM
.LED SIDE-MIRROR SPOT LIGHTS
.VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION
.2ND ROW HEATED SEATS
LARIAT SPORT PACKAGE
WHEELS: 20" 6-SPOKE PREMIUM PAINTED ALUMINUM
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport
Tires: P275/55R20 BSW AT -inc: P255/70R18 A/S BSW spare tire
.B&O PLAY PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan
BLACK, LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated/ventilated 10-way power driver and passenger w/power lumbar, driver's side memory and flow through console and floor shifter
LARIAT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: unique interior finish, Box Side Decal, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Body-Colour Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum, magnetic high-gloss painted pockets, 6" Magnetic Running Board...
POWER-DEPLOYABLE RUNNING BOARDS -inc: Replaces standard running board
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Jacobson Ford
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6