2018 Ford F-150

57,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jacobson Ford

250-832-2101

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Jacobson Ford

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

250-832-2101

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

57,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9564484
  • Stock #: PE041A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E55JFB35721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PE041A
  • Mileage 57,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Fixed antenna
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

