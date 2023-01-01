$76,449+ tax & licensing
Jacobson Ford
2018 Ford F-150
PLATINUM
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
112,411KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9635206
- Stock #: PT076A
- VIN: 1FTEW1EG6JFA51601
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Jeans Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,411 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light
Front HD Anti-Roll Bar
Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: towing capability up to 5,000 lbs, smart trailer tow connector and 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start/stop technology system
943.5 Kgs Maximum Payload
Fog Lights
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Spray-in bedliner
Silver grille
LED brakelights
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
WHEELS: 20" POLISHED ALUMINUM
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Retractable Rear Step
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster -inc: Driver configurable
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Sync Connect Wi-Fi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Leather/Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters, Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable
and Cross Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Streaming Audio
BLACK
3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE
EQUIPMENT GROUP
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
ALL-WEATHER RUBBER FLOOR MATS
SPRAY-IN BED LINER *ACCY
PARTIAL GAS FILL
7000# GVWR PACKAGE
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
FOLDABLE PICKUP BOX EXTENDER
.275/55R-20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
BLUE JEANS METALLIC
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
.PLATINUM SERIES
.20 POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS
PICKUP BED EXTENDER
EQUIPMENT GROUP 700A BASE
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport
PLATINUM BLACK LEATHER BUCKET
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan
EBONY, BLACK UNIQUE MULTI-CONTOUR LEATHER BUCKET SEATS -inc: 4-way adjustable driver/passenger headrests, heated/ventilated 10-way power driver and passenger w/power lumbar, driver's side memory, flow-through console and floor shifter
