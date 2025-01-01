$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW PLATINUM
2018 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW PLATINUM
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
Used
68,012KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT0JEC32967
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,012 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
UG
7B
39D
559
99T
44W
TCW
X3J
16S
17X
53W
66S
67B
693
96P
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
HD 200 Amp Alternator
183.6 L Fuel Tank
ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO
GVWR: 5,216 kgs (11,500 lbs) Payload Package
2014.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Aluminum grille
LED brakelights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Integrated Tailgate Step
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Illuminated locking glove box
All-Weather Floor Mats
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
KEYPAD
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Leather Door Trim Insert
Flow-Through Centre Console (Column Shifter) -inc: 110V/400W outlet in rear and storage
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Chrome Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Leather Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Pedals
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Safety
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
and Cross Traffic Alert
BLIS Blind Spot
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Additional Features
BLACK
PTC Supplemental Heater
Jack
5th Wheel Hitch Prep Package
6 Speed Automatic trans
WHITE PLATINUM TRI-COAT METALLIC
WHITE PLATINUM MET TRI-COAT
6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #1 ORDER
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
.SONY BRANDED PREMIUM AUDIO
11500# GVWR PACKAGE
DUAL EXTRA HEAVY DUTY ALTRNTR
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE
.TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
.LANE-KEEPING ALERT
.SKID PLATES
Platinum Ultimate Package
PLAT BLACK LEATHER 40/CNSL/40
.HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST
.LT275/65R20E OWL ALL TERRAIN
Tires: LT275/65Rx20E Premium OWL A/T (4) -inc: LT275/70Rx18E A/T spare tire
UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console
.PLATINUM TRIM
.ADAPTIVE CRUISE CNTRL CLSN WRN
.ULTIMATE TRAILER TOW CAMERA
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: an integrated under bed mounting system, 1 frame under-bed cross member, 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall, Note: shorter pickup boxes p...
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS -inc: carpeted floor mats
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater,...
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: (6R140), SelectShift and tow/haul mode
BLACK, UNIQUE PLATINUM LEATHER CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: front multi-contour, heated/cooled, 10-way power driver and passenger adjusters (includes power lumbar) w/4-way adjustable driver and passenger headrests, FlexFold 60/40 heated rear bench and pull-d...
PLATINUM ULTIMATE PACKAGE -inc: Lane-Keeping Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control & Collision Warning, brake support, Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera System, 360 degree camera and trailer reverse guidance, Display appears in 8" centre-stack screen, Rear CHMSL Ca...
FX4 4X4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE -inc: NOTE: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2018 Ford F-350