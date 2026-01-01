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2018 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW XLT
2018 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW XLT
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
123,196KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT6JEC72566
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 123,196 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
157 Amp Alternator
183.6 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 5,126 kgs (11,300 lbs) Payload Package
1923.2 Kgs Maximum Payload
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Locking 1st Row Underseat Storage and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Engine Compartment And Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black grille w/chrome accents
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels w/Chrome Hub Covers
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
7 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email Jacobson Ford
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Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2018 Ford F-350