Jacobson Ford
250-832-2101
2018 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW XL
Location
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Used
- Listing ID: 8804648
- Stock #: 0P8675
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT7JEB78390
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 6.2L 2-Valve SOHC EFI NA V8 Flex-Fuel (E85)
Fixed antenna
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Front And Rear Map Lights
Systems Monitor
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Side impact beams
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Transmission: TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: (6R140), SelectShift and tow/haul mode
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20
Transmission: TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic w/OD
