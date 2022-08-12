$75,379+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$75,379
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
250-832-2101
2018 Ford F-350
2018 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW XLT
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
250-832-2101
$75,379
+ taxes & licensing
90,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8975362
- Stock #: NT452A
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT5JEB01677
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Fog Lights
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Tailgate Step
Spare tire and wheel
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Trip Computer
Remote Start System
Illuminated locking glove box
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Front And Rear Map Lights
Systems Monitor
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Fixed antenna
All-Weather Floor Mats
PTC Supplemental Heater
Jack
POWERCODE REMOTE START
6 Speed Automatic trans
110V/400W OUTLET
6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL
PARTIAL GAS FILL
XLT VALUE PACKAGE
SYNC 3 VOICE ACTIVATED SYSTEMS
MAGNETIC
POWERSCOPE TRAILER TOW MIRROR
JOB #1 ORDER
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
.REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
11500# GVWR PACKAGE
DUAL EXTRA HEAVY DUTY ALTRNTR
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE
.SKID PLATES
.XLT TRIM
.SIRIUSXM SAT RADIO
.TRAILER TOWING PACKAGE
.AIR CONDITIONING -- CFC FREE
.AM/FM STEREO CD/CLK
.FOG LAMPS
.ADJUSTABLE GAS/BRAKE PEDAL
40/20/40 CLOTH SEAT
MEDIUM EARTH GRAY
LT275/65R20E OWL ALL TERRAIN
ADVANCED SECURITY PACK
TAILGATE STEP & HANDLE W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
6" CHROME TUBULAR RUNNING BOARDS
ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO
BRIGHT MACHINED CAST ALUM-20
Tires: LT275/65Rx20E Premium OWL A/T (4) -inc: LT275/70Rx18E A/T spare tire
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20
SPARE TIRE, WHEEL & JACK
6 CHROME TUBULAR STEP BAR
UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console
.8-WAY POWER SEAT-DRIVER
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
MEDIUM EARTH GREY, CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT W/RECLINE -inc: fold-down centre armrest w/2 cupholders, lift up centre-seat w/locking storage and driver's side manual lumbar
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS -inc: carpeted floor mats
WHEELS: 20" BRIGHT MACHINED CAST ALUMINUM -inc: magnetic painted pockets and bright hub covers/centre ornaments
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: (6R140), SelectShift and tow/haul mode
SYNC 3 COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 911 Assist and AppLink (includes 8" LCD touch screen in centre-stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, 4.2" productivity screen in instrument panel cluster and 2 sma...
POWERSCOPE TRAILER TOW MIRRORS W/HEAT -inc: power telescoping/folding w/power/heated glass, heated manual spotter mirrors, integrated clearance lights, turn signal indicators, high-intensity LED security approach lights, utility lighting system and LED...
FX4 4X4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE -inc: NOTE: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Jacobson Ford
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6