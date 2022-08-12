2018 Ford F-350

PTC Supplemental Heater

Jack

POWERCODE REMOTE START

6 Speed Automatic trans

110V/400W OUTLET

6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL

PARTIAL GAS FILL

XLT VALUE PACKAGE

SYNC 3 VOICE ACTIVATED SYSTEMS

MAGNETIC

POWERSCOPE TRAILER TOW MIRROR

JOB #1 ORDER

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE

.REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM

.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS

11500# GVWR PACKAGE

DUAL EXTRA HEAVY DUTY ALTRNTR

3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE

.SKID PLATES

.XLT TRIM

.SIRIUSXM SAT RADIO

.TRAILER TOWING PACKAGE

.AIR CONDITIONING -- CFC FREE

.AM/FM STEREO CD/CLK

.FOG LAMPS

.ADJUSTABLE GAS/BRAKE PEDAL

40/20/40 CLOTH SEAT

MEDIUM EARTH GRAY

LT275/65R20E OWL ALL TERRAIN

ADVANCED SECURITY PACK

TAILGATE STEP & HANDLE W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST

6" CHROME TUBULAR RUNNING BOARDS

ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO

BRIGHT MACHINED CAST ALUM-20

Tires: LT275/65Rx20E Premium OWL A/T (4) -inc: LT275/70Rx18E A/T spare tire

ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20

SPARE TIRE, WHEEL & JACK

6 CHROME TUBULAR STEP BAR

UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console

.8-WAY POWER SEAT-DRIVER

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

MEDIUM EARTH GREY, CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT W/RECLINE -inc: fold-down centre armrest w/2 cupholders, lift up centre-seat w/locking storage and driver's side manual lumbar

ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS -inc: carpeted floor mats

WHEELS: 20" BRIGHT MACHINED CAST ALUMINUM -inc: magnetic painted pockets and bright hub covers/centre ornaments

TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: (6R140), SelectShift and tow/haul mode

SYNC 3 COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 911 Assist and AppLink (includes 8" LCD touch screen in centre-stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, 4.2" productivity screen in instrument panel cluster and 2 sma...

POWERSCOPE TRAILER TOW MIRRORS W/HEAT -inc: power telescoping/folding w/power/heated glass, heated manual spotter mirrors, integrated clearance lights, turn signal indicators, high-intensity LED security approach lights, utility lighting system and LED...