2018 Ford F-350

132,348 KM Used

Listing ID: 9744745

9744745 Stock #: 0P8981

0P8981 VIN: 1FT8W3BT0JEC31964

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 132,348 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Transmission w/Oil Cooler Auto Locking Hubs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Firm Suspension Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine: 6.2L 2-Valve SOHC EFI NA V8 Flex-Fuel (E85) 78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection HD 200 Amp Alternator 183.6 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 5,126 kgs (11,300 lbs) Payload Package 1923.2 Kgs Maximum Payload Interior Leather Steering Wheel POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS PERIMETER ALARM Rear centre armrest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Systems Monitor KEYPAD Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage Urethane Gear Shifter Material Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Safety Rear Parking Sensors Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Power Rear Window w/Defroster Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Regular Amplifier Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control Additional Features Transmission: TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: (6R140), SelectShift and tow/haul mode Transmission: TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic w/OD ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater,...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.