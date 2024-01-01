$11,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Focus
SE
2018 Ford Focus
SE
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
124,213KM
VIN 1FADP3K2XJL274017
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,213 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
YZ
YW
200A
992
44W
TAP
67S
47W
693
Exterior
Fog Lights
Fog Lamps
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
46.9 L Fuel Tank
590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.85 Axle Ratio
Convenience
All-Weather Floor Mats
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Winter Package
SE Sport Package
Equipment Group 200A
Transmission: 6-Speed PowerShift Automatic
Cloth Standard Bucket Seats
Oxford White
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
CHARCOAL BLACK
P215/50R17 TIRES
.2.0L I4 GDI ENGINE
.6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
ENGINE: 2.0L TI-VCT GDI I-4
CHARCOAL BLACK, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: 6-way manual driver (up/down, fore/aft, recline), 4-way manual passenger (fore/aft, recline) and 2-way removable adjustable head restraints
SE WINTER PACKAGE -inc: 3-Point Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated Exterior Mirrors, turn signal indicator, Heated Front Seats, All-Weather Floor Mats
17 MACHINED ALUMINUM WHLS
FULL BODY STYLING KIT
SELECT SHIFT W/PADDLE SHIFTER
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2018 Ford Focus