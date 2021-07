2018 Ford Focus

$26,900 + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 6 5 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7315769

7315769 Stock #: P8062A

P8062A VIN: 1FADP3L91JL248112

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P8062A

Mileage 57,652 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Transmission: 6-Speed Manual 18" machined aluminum wheels VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION Sirius XM Satellite Radio EQUIPMENT GROUP 401A Wheels: 18 Machined-Aluminum Engine: 2.0L GTDI SYNC 3 Systems Sony Branded Audio System Carbon Fibre Internal Accent Package 18" High Performance All Season Tires 10-Speaker Audio System HEATED FULL-LEATHER RECARO SPORT SEATS Dual Zone Electronic Air Temperature Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.