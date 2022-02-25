2018 Ford Mustang

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 4 , 9 3 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8445678

8445678 Stock #: 0P8524

0P8524 VIN: 1FATP8UH1J5157859

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 34,938 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Systems Monitor Seats w/Cloth Back Material Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Bench Front Facing Vinyl Rear Seat 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Mechanical Block Heater Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Rear-wheel drive 3.31 AXLE RATIO Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Battery w/Run Down Protection 58.7 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost Safety Back-Up Camera Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Exterior Body-coloured door handles Black grille CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Wheels w/Locks Spare Tire Mobility Kit Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Power Convertible Top w/Lining and Glass Rear Window Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Additional Features Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: launch control and reverse lockout pull ring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.