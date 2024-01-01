$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Ford Transit
VAN BASE
2018 Ford Transit
VAN BASE
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
71,436KM
Used
VIN 1FTWS4XG9JKA50061
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 71,436 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer brake controller
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
4.10 Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
150 amp alternator
Rear-wheel drive
3.73 LIMITED-SLIP AXLE RATIO
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 3.5L EcoBoost V6
GVWR: 10,360 lbs
95 L Fuel Tank
2082.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Interior
Air Conditioning
Reverse Sensing System
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
driver seat
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Front Cloth Headliner
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Vinyl Sun Visors -inc: illuminated vanity mirrors
Partial Floor Console w/Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
MODIFIED VEHICLE WIRING SYSTEM -inc: modified vehicle connections for customized wiring harness provisions
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
4 Front Speakers -inc: No rear speakers
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Exterior
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Black front bumper
Aero-composite halogen headlamps
Light tinted glass
Cab Clearance lights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Tires: 195/75R16C AS BSW
Additional Features
CLOTH
BACK UP ALARM
reverse park aid
Charcoal
Oxford White
Exterior Upgrade Package
PARTIAL GAS FILL
3.73 LIMITED SLIP AXLE X7L
.XL TRIM
.MANUAL AIR CONDITIONER
.6-SPD AUTO SELECT SHIFT TR
JOB #1 ORDER
SPK FRT WOOF/TWEET + 3RD ROW
.CRUISE CONTROL
INTERIOR UP PKG VAN
AUX HEAT/AC PREP W/OUT CNTL
HEAVY DUTY ALTERNATOR
HEAVY-DUTY ALTERNATOR
HIGH CAPACITY UPFITTER SWITCHES
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SelectShift
6 SPEAKERS (4 FRONT/2 REAR)
LONG-ARM HEATED POWER MIRRORS W/TURN SIGNALS
DUAL HEAVY DUTY BATTERIES
AUX FUSE PANEL
HIGH CAPICITY UPFIT SWITCHES
3.5L GTDI V6 ENGINE
MODIFIED VEHICLE WIRING PKG
.LT195/75R16 BSW ALL-SEASON
10360# GVWR PACKAGE
.TRAILER WIRING PROVISIONS
CHARCOAL, CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
CRUISE CONTROL W/MESSAGE CENTRE -inc: full trip computer and engine-hour meter
DUAL HEAVY-DUTY BATTERIES -inc: 70 amp-hours each, absorbed glass mat
RADIO: AM/FM STEREO W/SINGLE CD/SYNC -inc: 4" multi-function display, message centre (level 1 instrument cluster) and 6 speakers (4 front/2 rear), Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, controls for audio and multifunction display, SYNC Communications & Enter...
FRONT AND REAR VINYL FLOOR COVERING -inc: wheel well cover and rear/side scuff plates
AUXILIARY FUSE PANEL -inc: high spec interface connector, Modified Vehicle Wiring System, modified vehicle connections for customized wiring harness provisions
.FLOOR COVERING VINYL COMPLETE
.AM/FM STEREO SGL-CD W/SYNC
.DUAL ILLUM SUNVISORS
MIRRORS, LONG POWER/HEAT
2-WAY-SIDE AIRBG CANOPY DEL
CHARCOAL CLOTH DUAL BUCKET SEATS W/DR MAN LUMBAR -inc: 2-way manual (fore/aft/recline) driver and front-passenger seats and inboard armrests, Does NOT include Safety Canopy side-curtain airbags or driver and passenger-side airbags, Does NOT include hea...
HEAVY-DUTY TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: 4-pin/7-pin connector, electric brake controller tap-in capability and relay system for backup/B+/running lights, Frame Mounted Hitch Receiver, Tow/Haul Mode w/Trailering Wiring Provisions, trailer wiring harness, t...
TOW/HAUL MODE W/TRAILERING WIRING PROVISIONS -inc: trailer wiring harness, trailer stability control (TSC) and 4/7 pin connector assembly
EXTERIOR UPGRADE PACKAGE -inc: chrome headlamp trim, chrome grille and grille surround, Wheels: 16" Steel,
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2018 Ford Transit