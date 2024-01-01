Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=border: 0px solid #d9d9e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 0px 0px 1.25em; color: #374151; font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Introducing our 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT, a perfect fusion of strength, style, and sophistication. Powered by the robust 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine, this Sierra is built to deliver exceptional performance and efficiency. The 4WD Crew Cab configuration offers both spacious comfort for passengers and the rugged capability you expect from a top-tier pickup.</p><p style=border: 0px solid #d9d9e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>This Sierra 1500 SLT stands out with its practical yet stylish REV hard rolling tonneau cover, providing security for your cargo while enhancing the vehicles overall aesthetics. Inside, youll find a cabin rich in luxury features and technology, designed to provide a comfortable and connected driving experience. Whether youre navigating city streets or venturing off-road, this truck is equipped to handle it all with ease.</p><p style=border: 0px solid #d9d9e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 1.25em 0px; color: #374151; font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Well-maintained and in excellent condition, this 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT represents a fantastic opportunity for those seeking a reliable and powerful vehicle that doesnt compromise on luxury. Visit Jacobson Ford and take it for a test drive today!</p>

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

144,500 KM

Details Description Features

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Location

Jacobson Ford

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

(250) 832-2101

  1. 1706051753
  2. 1706051753
  3. 1706051754
  4. 1706051754
  5. 1706051753
  6. 1706051754
  7. 1706051754
  8. 1706051754
  9. 1706051753
  10. 1706051753
  11. 1706051753
  12. 1706051753
  13. 1706051754
  14. 1706051754
  15. 1706051753
  16. 1706051753
  17. 1706051754
  18. 1706051754
  19. 1706051754
  20. 1706051754
  21. 1706051753
  22. 1706051753
  23. 1706051754
  24. 1706051753
  25. 1706051753
  26. 1706051753
  27. 1706051752
  28. 1706051752
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
144,500KM
Used
VIN 3GTU2NECXJG322332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P9528A
  • Mileage 144,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing our 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT, a perfect fusion of strength, style, and sophistication. Powered by the robust 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine, this Sierra is built to deliver exceptional performance and efficiency. The 4WD Crew Cab configuration offers both spacious comfort for passengers and the rugged capability you expect from a top-tier pickup.

This Sierra 1500 SLT stands out with its practical yet stylish REV hard rolling tonneau cover, providing security for your cargo while enhancing the vehicle's overall aesthetics. Inside, you'll find a cabin rich in luxury features and technology, designed to provide a comfortable and connected driving experience. Whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off-road, this truck is equipped to handle it all with ease.

Well-maintained and in excellent condition, this 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT represents a fantastic opportunity for those seeking a reliable and powerful vehicle that doesn't compromise on luxury. Visit Jacobson Ford and take it for a test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

universal home remote
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
Power outlet, 110-volt AC
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Pedals, power-adjustable
Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping

Safety

Rear Vision Camera
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, GMC Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. Not tr...

Media / Nav / Comm

6-Speaker Audio System
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar servic...

Exterior

Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Remote Locking Tailgate (Included and only available with (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry.)
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mouldings, bodyside, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
4X4 chrome badge (Included and only available with 4X4 models.)
Grille surround, chrome
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank
Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper
Tire, spare P265/70R17 all-season, blackwall
Taillamps, LED with signature
Fog lamps, thin profile LED
Bumper, front chrome lower
Active aero shutters
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature
Mirror caps, chrome (Not available with (GAT) All Terrain Package and (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)

Mechanical

Pickup box
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Capless Fuel Fill
GVWR, 7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L86) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Trailering equipment includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors
Alternator, 150 amps (Not included with (PCQ) SLT eAssist Package.)
Rear axle, 3.08 ratio (Standard and only available on (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Not available with (RD3) 20" bright machined aluminum wheels, (NZP) 20" chrome clad aluminum, (RD5) 20" polished aluminum, (NZH) 20" bright machined aluminum with paint...
Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jacobson Ford

Used 2018 Ford Transit VAN BASE for sale in Salmon Arm, BC
2018 Ford Transit VAN BASE 71,436 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 Limited for sale in Salmon Arm, BC
2018 Ford F-150 Limited 161,917 KM $81,099 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Bronco Black Diamond for sale in Salmon Arm, BC
2022 Ford Bronco Black Diamond 15,677 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Jacobson Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jacobson Ford

Jacobson Ford

Salmon Arm

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

Call Dealer

(250) 832-XXXX

(click to show)

(250) 832-2101

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Jacobson Ford

(250) 832-2101

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Sierra 1500