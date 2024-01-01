$39,900+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$39,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P9528A
- Mileage 144,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing our 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT, a perfect fusion of strength, style, and sophistication. Powered by the robust 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine, this Sierra is built to deliver exceptional performance and efficiency. The 4WD Crew Cab configuration offers both spacious comfort for passengers and the rugged capability you expect from a top-tier pickup.
This Sierra 1500 SLT stands out with its practical yet stylish REV hard rolling tonneau cover, providing security for your cargo while enhancing the vehicle's overall aesthetics. Inside, you'll find a cabin rich in luxury features and technology, designed to provide a comfortable and connected driving experience. Whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off-road, this truck is equipped to handle it all with ease.
Well-maintained and in excellent condition, this 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT represents a fantastic opportunity for those seeking a reliable and powerful vehicle that doesn't compromise on luxury. Visit Jacobson Ford and take it for a test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Mechanical
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
