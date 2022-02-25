2018 Hyundai Elantra

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 1 , 5 8 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8367906

8367906 Stock #: NT151A

NT151A VIN: KMHH35LE9JU072691

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 41,589 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs 120 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 53 L Fuel Tank 68-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.0L DOHC GDI 4-Cylinder Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual mode Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Chrome Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer glove box Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Cargo Area Concealed Storage Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable front seats and seatback pocket Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Media / Nav / Comm 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, 8.0" touch-screen display, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, rearview camera, iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity and Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.