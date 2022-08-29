$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford EcoSport
SES
Location
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
10,367KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9318055
- Stock #: 0P8857
- VIN: MAJ6S3JL5KC259654
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour MOONDUST SILVER METALLIC
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 10,367 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Sport tuned suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: TBA
Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.51 Axle Ratio
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift
Engine: 2.0L Ti-VCT GDI I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology
51.5 L Fuel Tank
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black rear bumper
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Bodyside Cladding
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
WHEELS: 17" PAINTED MACHINED ALUMINUM
Tires: 205/50R17 AS BSW
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Compass
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Systems Monitor
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Leather/Chrome Steering Wheel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Supplemental Heater
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Coloured Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
6-Way Passenger Seat
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback ActiveX Cloth/Leatherette Rear Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
and Cross Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Equipment Group 300A
REMOTE START SYSTEM (DEALER INSTALLED)
KEYLESS-ENTRY KEYPAD (DEALER INSTALLED)
MOONDUST SILVER METALLIC
ENGINE: 2.0L TI-VCT GDI I-4
EBONY BLACK, ACTIVEX SEATING MATERIAL HEATED BUCKET SEATS
SES BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE
EBONY BLACK, ACTIVEX SEATING MATERIAL HEATED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Ebony seats w/grey interior accents, 6-way power driver's seat (fore/aft, up/down and recline w/manual lumbar), 4-way manual front-passenger seat (fore/aft, up/down w/manual recline) and m...
SES BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Black Painted Roof, Black Hood Decal
