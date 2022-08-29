2019 Ford EcoSport

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 , 3 6 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9318055

9318055 Stock #: 0P8857

0P8857 VIN: MAJ6S3JL5KC259654

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour MOONDUST SILVER METALLIC

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 10,367 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Sport tuned suspension Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive GVWR: TBA Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.51 Axle Ratio Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift Engine: 2.0L Ti-VCT GDI I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology 51.5 L Fuel Tank Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Black rear bumper Lip Spoiler Tire mobility kit Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Black Side Windows Trim Black Bodyside Cladding Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Conventional Rear Cargo Access Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator WHEELS: 17" PAINTED MACHINED ALUMINUM Tires: 205/50R17 AS BSW Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Compass Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Automatic Air Conditioning Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Systems Monitor Seats w/Cloth Back Material Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Heated Leather/Chrome Steering Wheel HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Supplemental Heater Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Coloured Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents 6-Way Passenger Seat 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback ActiveX Cloth/Leatherette Rear Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Safety Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute and Cross Traffic Alert Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Additional Features Equipment Group 300A REMOTE START SYSTEM (DEALER INSTALLED) KEYLESS-ENTRY KEYPAD (DEALER INSTALLED) MOONDUST SILVER METALLIC ENGINE: 2.0L TI-VCT GDI I-4 EBONY BLACK, ACTIVEX SEATING MATERIAL HEATED BUCKET SEATS SES BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE EBONY BLACK, ACTIVEX SEATING MATERIAL HEATED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Ebony seats w/grey interior accents, 6-way power driver's seat (fore/aft, up/down and recline w/manual lumbar), 4-way manual front-passenger seat (fore/aft, up/down w/manual recline) and m... SES BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Black Painted Roof, Black Hood Decal

