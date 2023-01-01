2019 Ford Edge

COLD WEATHER PACKAGE

Class II Trailer Tow Pkg

CANADIAN TOURING PACKAGE

EQUIPMENT GROUP

PARTIAL GAS FILL

MAGNETIC METALLIC

MAGNETIC

.PANORAMIC ROOF

.VOICE ACTIVATED NAVIGATION SYS

.HEATED STEERING WHEEL

.19 PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS

.245/55R19 A/S TIRES

.2.0L I4 ECOBOOST ENGINE

CLASS II TRAILER TOW PKG W/TRAILER SWAY CONTROL

MEDIUM SOFT CERAMIC

.8-SPD AUTO TRANSMISSION

.FLOOR LINERS, FRONT AND REAR

.HTD WINDSHIELD WIPER DE-ICER

EQUIPMENT GROUP 300A -inc: Active Transmission Warm-Up

COLD WEATHER PACKAGE -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Windshield Wiper De-Icer

CANADIAN TOURING PACKAGE -inc: Panoramic Vista Roof, Power open/close w/power shade, Standard 2nd row LED dome light is replaced w/2 singles lights, Switch located in each grab handle pocket, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, pinch-to-zoom...