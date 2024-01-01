Menu
Used 2019 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Salmon Arm, BC

2019 Ford Edge

78,707 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Jacobson Ford

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

(250) 832-2101

78,707KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4K94KBC53878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 0P9764
  • Mileage 78,707 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

999
448

Additional Features

Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift
ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jacobson Ford

Salmon Arm

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

(250) 832-2101

(250) 832-2101

