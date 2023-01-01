Menu
2019 Ford Escape

27,697 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jacobson Ford

250-832-2101

SE

Location

Jacobson Ford

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

250-832-2101

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

27,697KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10163166
  • Stock #: PH331A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GDXKUB13864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,697 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

UM
WB
200A
99D
446
50C
60S
65Q
693

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: TBD
3.51 Axle Ratio
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift
Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost -inc: auto-start-stop technology
59.4 L Fuel Tank

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Compass
Reverse Sensing System
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4 12V DC Power Outlets
KEYPAD
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Equipment Group 200A
SE SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.6-SPD AUTO TRANS W/SLCTSHFT
CHARCOAL BLACK
.ROOF SIDE RAILS, BLACK
.1.5L ECOBOOST ENGINE
.LEATHER-WRAPPED STR WHEEL
PARTIAL LEATHER-TRIM BUCKET ST
.19 BLACK PREM PNTD ALUM WHL
FRONT & REAR FLOOR LINERS
AGATE BLACK
AGATE BLACK METALLIC
FLOOR LINERS, FRONT AND REAR
.HEADLAMPS-AUTO HALOGEN
CHROMITE GRAY/CHARCOAL, HEATED PARTIAL LEATHER GROOVE/SALERNO BUCKET SEATS -inc: sport style, 10-way power driver seat (power lumbar and power recline), 4-way manual passenger seat (fore/aft w/manual recline), 4-way manually adjustable front headrests ...
SE SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: black front fender vent, Tires: 235/45R19 A/S BSW, Leather-Wrapped Gear Shift Knob, Halogen Projector Headlamps w/Black Bezels, LED signature lighting, Black Roof-Rack Side Rails, Front & Rear Gloss Black-Painted Skid ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jacobson Ford

Jacobson Ford

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

