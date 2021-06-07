2019 Ford Escape

$27,900 + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 7 1 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7315808

7315808 Stock #: LT886A

LT886A VIN: 1FMCU9GD6KUC41454

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 42,718 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Block Heater Remote Vehicle Start Halogen Headlamps Powertrain Automatic Transmission ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Cloth Bucket Seats Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Safety Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Latch Child Restraint System AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control Comfort Illuminated Entry Dual Zone Air Conditioning Windows Rear Privacy Glass Additional Features 4WD REVERSE CAMERA SYSTEM SUV Dual visor mirrors SOS post crash alert system Safety Canopy Intelligent Access Sync Voice Activated System Active grille shutters MyKey Equipment Group 200A SYNC 3 Auto Start/Stop .6-SPD AUTO TRANS W/SLCTSHFT .1.5L ECOBOOST ENGINE HEATED WIPER PARK Dual Power Heated Mirrors FordPass Connect EASY FUEL CAPLESS FILLER Front/Rear 12V Powerpoints SiriusXM Satellite Radio w/6-Month Prepaid Subscription Four Door Electronic Power Assist Steering Remote Keyless Entry/Keypad Charcoal Black Cloth Seating 17" Summer Tires Rear Bench Seat 60/40 Driver & Passenger Airbags 4 Cylinder, 2 Litre Gas Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

