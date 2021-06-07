Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Escape

42,718 KM

Details Description Features

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Jacobson Ford

250-832-2101

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Jacobson Ford

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

250-832-2101

  1. 7315808
  2. 7315808
  3. 7315808
  4. 7315808
  5. 7315808
  6. 7315808
  7. 7315808
  8. 7315808
  9. 7315808
  10. 7315808
  11. 7315808
  12. 7315808
  13. 7315808
  14. 7315808
  15. 7315808
  16. 7315808
  17. 7315808
  18. 7315808
  19. 7315808
  20. 7315808
  21. 7315808
  22. 7315808
  23. 7315808
  24. 7315808
  25. 7315808
  26. 7315808
  27. 7315808
  28. 7315808
  29. 7315808
  30. 7315808
  31. 7315808
Contact Seller

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

42,718KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7315808
  • Stock #: LT886A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD6KUC41454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,718 KM

Vehicle Description

Great local Escape in excellent condition.  This 4WD SE comes with Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Reverse Camera System, and Satellite Radio Capabilities, just to name a few of the installed options. Call Gene today at (250) 833-6223. 

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Block Heater
Remote Vehicle Start
Halogen Headlamps
Automatic Transmission
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
AM/FM Stereo
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Cloth Bucket Seats
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Latch Child Restraint System
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control
Illuminated Entry
Dual Zone Air Conditioning
Rear Privacy Glass
4WD
REVERSE CAMERA SYSTEM
SUV
Dual visor mirrors
SOS post crash alert system
Safety Canopy
Intelligent Access
Sync Voice Activated System
Active grille shutters
MyKey
Equipment Group 200A
SYNC 3
Auto Start/Stop
.6-SPD AUTO TRANS W/SLCTSHFT
.1.5L ECOBOOST ENGINE
HEATED WIPER PARK
Dual Power Heated Mirrors
FordPass Connect
EASY FUEL CAPLESS FILLER
Front/Rear 12V Powerpoints
SiriusXM Satellite Radio w/6-Month Prepaid Subscription
Four Door
Electronic Power Assist Steering
Remote Keyless Entry/Keypad
Charcoal Black Cloth Seating
17" Summer Tires
Rear Bench Seat 60/40
Driver & Passenger Airbags
4 Cylinder, 2 Litre Gas Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jacobson Ford

2019 Ford Edge ST
 46,485 KM
$43,500 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Focus SE
 29,680 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Focus SE
 78,512 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic

Email Jacobson Ford

Jacobson Ford

Jacobson Ford

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

Call Dealer

250-832-XXXX

(click to show)

250-832-2101

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory