$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
250-832-2101
2019 Ford Escape
2019 Ford Escape
Titanium
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
250-832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
32,556KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8362758
- Stock #: 0P8493
- VIN: 1FMCU9J96KUB12750
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,556 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
3.07 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: TBD
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift
Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto-start-stop technology
59.4 L Fuel Tank
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tires: 235/45R19 A/S BSW -inc: mini space-saver spare tire
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System -inc: pinch-to-zoom capability, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link service (includes a 6-month subscription and is available in select markets only)
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
390w Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Equipment Group 400A
WHITE PLATINUM METALLIC TRI-COAT
WHITE PLATINUM MET TRI-COAT
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.6-SPD AUTO TRANS W/SLCTSHFT
CHARCOAL BLACK
LEATHER-TRIM BUCKET SEATS
.2.0L ECOBOOST ENGINE
.LANE KEEPING SYSTEM
FRONT & REAR FLOOR LINERS
FORD SAFE/SMART + ROOF PKG
.PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF
FLOOR LINERS, FRONT AND REAR
.ADAPT CRUISE/COLLISION WARNING
.BLIS (BLIND SPOT INFO SYSTEM)
CHARCOAL BLACK, HEATED LEATHER SALERNO FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: 10-way power driver and passenger seats (fore/aft, up/down, tilt, lumbar, recline), driver seat memory, 4-way manually adjustable front headrests and passenger seat back map pocket
FORD SAFE & SMART + ROOF PACKAGE -inc: Standard 2nd row dome light is replaced w/2 single lights, switch located in each grab handle pocket, Auto High-Beam Headlamps, Power Panoramic Vista Roof, power open/close w/power shade, Adaptive Cruise Control &...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Jacobson Ford
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6