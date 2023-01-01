2019 Ford Explorer

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10465299

10465299 Stock #: RT002A

RT002A VIN: 1FM5K8HT0KGA43384

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages UM DH 600A 99T 16N 64W 693 85W 153 Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 3.16 Axle Ratio Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Auto Locking Hubs Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 200 Amp Alternator 70.4 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,794 kgs (6,160 lbs) 72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Laminated Glass Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Tires: P255/50R20 AS BSW Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Chrome Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Compass POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column KEYPAD Leather Door Trim Insert 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Distance Pacing Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum/Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Passenger Knee Airbag Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors Back-Up Camera w/Washer Front Camera w/Washer Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters, Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable Forward Collision Warning and Cross Traffic Alert Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot Driver Monitoring-Alert Collision Warning-Front Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Streaming Audio Additional Features Floor liners EQUIPMENT GROUP PARTIAL GAS FILL .3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE CERAMIC NIRVANA LTHR BUCKET EQUIPMENT GROUP 600A FRONT & 2ND ROW FLOOR LINERS AGATE BLACK CARGO MAT (DEALER INSTALLED) WHEELS: 20" PREMIUM PAINTED MACHINED ALUMINUM EBONY BLACK INTERIOR 20 MACH PREM PTD ALUM WHEELS CARGO MAT *DLR INSTLD ACCY AGATE BLACK METALLIC LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard only when required by province EBONY BLACK, NIRVANA LEATHER HEATED/COOLED BUCKET SEATS -inc: micro-perforation, quilted bolsters, 1st row platinum-branded embroidery, multicontour driver/passenger seats w/8-way Active Motion and memory driver's seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.