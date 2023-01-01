$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Ford F-150
XLT
2019 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
95,791KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1E59KKE54706
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,791 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
J7
FB
302A
995
44G
T24
XL6
153
43V
55A
59S
63T
64S
693
862
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 3,197 kg (7,050 lb) Payload Package
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability
943.5 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Tailgate Step
Flex Fuel Vehicle
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Compass
Manual air conditioning
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
KEYPAD
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Safety
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Additional Features
XLT SPORT PACKAGE
BLACK
FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE
5.0L V8 Engine
EQUIPMENT GROUP
275/55R-20 ALL-TERRAIN OWL
PARTIAL GAS FILL
LED SIDE-MIRROR SPOT LIGHTS
MAGNETIC
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
.XLT SERIES
.BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM
.REAR DEFROSTER
7000# GVWR PACKAGE
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
.POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW
.REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM
.REMOTE START SYSTEM
.110V/400W OUTLET
.LED BOX LIGHTING
.SKID PLATES
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
20 6-SPOKE PAINTED ALUM WHEEL
3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
WHEELS: 20" 6-SPOKE PREMIUM PAINTED ALUMINUM
SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport
MIRROR MAN FOLD W/POWER GLASS
Tires: P275/55R20 OWL A/T -inc: P255/70R18 A/S BSW spare tire
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan
BLACK, SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS -inc: cupholders, storage, newly designed fabric insert and flow-through console w/floor shifter
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A LUXURY -inc: BoxLink Cargo Management System, locking cleats, Trailer Tow Package, Towing capability up to 11,300 lbs, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, trailer hook up light, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, Driver con...
XLT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: unique interior finish, Box Side Decal, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, body-colour bezel on side doors and black on tailgate, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum, magnetic high-gloss painted pockets, Tires: P2...
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, Hill Descent Control, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Skid Plates, Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio
HIGH INTENSITY LED SECURITY APPROACH LAMPS -inc: LED sideview mirror lights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2019 Ford F-150