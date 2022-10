3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE

Max Trailer Tow Package

Heavy Duty Payload Package

Equipment Group 300A Base

Oxford White

EQUIPMENT GROUP

MEDIUM EARTH GREY

PARTIAL GAS FILL

MIRROR MANUAL TELE W/PWR GLASS

LED SIDE-MIRROR SPOT LIGHTS

TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST

.XLT SERIES

.INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CNTRL

136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK

PREM CLOTH 40/20/40

PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST

ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO

7850# GVWR PACKAGE

Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport

TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER

FLOOR LINER - TRAY STYLE

.LT275/65R18 OWL ALL-TERRAIN

.3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE

.18 SILVER HEAVY-DUTY WHEELS

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan

MANUAL-FOLDING HEATED PWR GLASS TRAILER TOW MIRROR -inc: Manually telescoping w/black skull caps and LED puddle lamps

HIGH INTENSITY LED SECURITY APPROACH LAMPS -inc: LED sideview mirror lights

MEDIUM EARTH GREY, CLOTH 40/20/40 FRONT SEAT -inc: folding armrest, cupholders

PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST -inc: trailer hook up light, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, Driver configurable