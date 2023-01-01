2019 Ford F-350

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 2 , 2 2 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10224129

10224129 Stock #: 0P9261

0P9261 VIN: 1FT8W3BT2KEE75665

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 222,224 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Transmission w/Oil Cooler Auto Locking Hubs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Firm Suspension Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 157 Amp Alternator 183.6 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 5,126 kgs (11,300 lbs) Payload Package 1927.8 Kgs Maximum Payload Interior Driver Information Centre Manual air conditioning Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Fixed rear window Black door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Black grille w/chrome accents Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety PERIMETER ALARM Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.