Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2019 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW PLATINUM
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
106,286KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10475643
- Stock #: PT577A
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT8KEC53017
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,286 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
996
44P
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 6.2L 2-Valve SOHC EFI NA V8 Flex-Fuel (E85)
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
HD 200 Amp Alternator
183.6 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 5,216 kgs (11,500 lbs) Payload Package
2018.5 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Aluminum grille
LED brakelights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 20" Polished Aluminum -inc: painted pockets
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
KEYPAD
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Leather Door Trim Insert
Full Overhead Console w/Storage
Split-Bench Front Facing Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Passenger Seat
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Pedals
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Safety
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
and Cross Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Additional Features
Transmission: TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: (6R140), SelectShift and tow/haul mode
Transmission: TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic w/OD
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater,...
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6