2019 Ford F-350

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 6 , 2 8 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10475643

10475643 Stock #: PT577A

PT577A VIN: 1FT8W3BT8KEC53017

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 106,286 KM

Vehicle Features Packages 996 44P Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Transmission w/Oil Cooler Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Firm Suspension Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine: 6.2L 2-Valve SOHC EFI NA V8 Flex-Fuel (E85) 78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection HD 200 Amp Alternator 183.6 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 5,216 kgs (11,500 lbs) Payload Package 2018.5 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights POWER RUNNING BOARDS CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Aluminum grille LED brakelights Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Power Rear Window w/Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Wheels: 20" Polished Aluminum -inc: painted pockets Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column KEYPAD Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Leather Door Trim Insert Full Overhead Console w/Storage Split-Bench Front Facing Rear Seat Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls Passenger Seat FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Pedals Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Urethane Gear Shifter Material Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Safety Rear Parking Sensors Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute and Cross Traffic Alert Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Additional Features Transmission: TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: (6R140), SelectShift and tow/haul mode Transmission: TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic w/OD ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater,...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.