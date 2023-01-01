$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW Lariat
128,454KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10520640
- Stock #: PT625A
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT2KEE61989
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,454 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
UG
5B
559
99T
44W
TCW
X3J
16S
17X
18E
39D
43V
53W
59Q
592
60B
642
66S
67B
693
96U
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Upfitter Switches
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
HD 200 Amp Alternator
183.6 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 5,126 kgs (11,300 lbs) Payload Package
1927.8 Kgs Maximum Payload
Interior
Leather Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear centre armrest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Safety
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Convenience
All-Weather Floor Mats
Additional Features
BLACK
PTC Supplemental Heater
Jack
LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE
5th Wheel Hitch Prep Package
6 Speed Automatic trans
WHITE PLATINUM TRI-COAT METALLIC
Blind Spot Information System (BLIS)
Power Running Board
WHITE PLATINUM MET TRI-COAT
6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #1 ORDER
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT
.LARIAT TRIM
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
11500# GVWR PACKAGE
HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST
DUAL EXTRA HEAVY DUTY ALTRNTR
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE
.NAVIGATION SYSTEM
.POWERCODE REMOTE START
.TAILGATE STEP
.SKID PLATES
LT275/65R20E OWL ALL TERRAIN
LED ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS
Power-deployable Running Boards
ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO
BLIS (BLIND SPOT INFO SYSTEM)
QUAD BEAM LED HEADLAMPS
BRIGHT MACHINED CAST ALUM-20
Tires: LT275/65Rx20E Premium OWL A/T (4) -inc: LT275/70Rx18E A/T spare tire
UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console
.B&O PLAY PREMIUM AUDIO
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: an integrated under bed mounting system, 1 frame under-bed cross member, 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall, Note: shorter pickup boxes p...
QUAD BEAM LED HEADLAMPS & LED TAILLAMPS -inc: LED fog lamps and LED Centre High-Mounted Stop Lamp (CHMSL)
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS -inc: carpeted floor mats
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF -inc: overhead console
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...
WHEELS: 20" BRIGHT MACHINED CAST ALUMINUM -inc: magnetic painted pockets and bright hub covers/centre ornaments
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater,...
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: (6R140), SelectShift and tow/haul mode
BLACK, LEATHER HEATED/COOLED LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: monotone leather insert, unique milled pebble w/natural perforated insert, 4-way adjustable driver and passenger headrests and 10-way power driver and passenger adjusters (includes power lumbar...
LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE -inc: Remote Start System, Fixed Colour Ambient Lighting, Tailgate Step & Handle w/TailGate Lift Assist, Intelligent Access w/Push-Button Start, Leather-Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, power tilt/telescoping, memory, audio and cl...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
